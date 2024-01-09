All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


General Staff report: Difficult situation in Ukraine's east and south

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 9 January 2024, 19:50
General Staff report: Difficult situation in Ukraine's east and south
Photo: General Staff on Facebook

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult: the Russian army is actively using tactical aircraft and FPV drones, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 January

Details: According to the report, 64 combat clashes took place on the frontline over the past day.

Advertisement:

In total, the Russians launched one missile strike and 29 airstrikes, firing from multiple-launch rocket systems 17 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Unfortunately, Russian attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast. The Russians also conducted an air strike near Vesele in Kharkiv Oblast. About 25 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, the defence forces repelled four Russian attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians failed to improve their tactical situation. The Russians also conducted airstrikes near Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Terny and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians also launched an airstrike near Nove in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled three Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne and 11 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aviation, could not improve their tactical situation. The Russians also conducted an airstrike near Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops 14 times. Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian attack near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. Over 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Vesele, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Dniprovske, Stanislav and the oblast centre of Kherson Oblast, as well as Solonchaky and Yaselka in Mykolaiv Oblast, came under Russian artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they attacked positions of the Ukrainian troops nine times, but Ukrainian units kept holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on the Russians.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of Ukraine's Defence Forces struck nine areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit an area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and also two Russian artillery pieces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warregions
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
war
Zelenskyy: Despite all challenges, we can provide the Defence Forces with everything necessary
Ukraine's Defence Minister and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief visit positions near Kupiansk – photo
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 2 Russian reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: