Biden praises Scholz for his exemplary contributions to Ukrainian defence

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 02:00
Biden praises Scholz for his exemplary contributions to Ukrainian defence
Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden. Photo: Getty images

US President Joe Biden has hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Friday, 9 February. They have discussed "close coordination on shared priorities".

Source: White House

Details: Biden and Scholz confirmed their strong support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The White House reported that Biden "commended Germany’s exemplary contributions" to the Ukrainian defence and Chancellor Scholz emphasised the importance of the constant support from the US.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and reaffirmed their commitment and Israel's right to self-defence under international law.

They also stressed the need to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and increase the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance. They both exchanged views on creating the conditions for lasting peace for both Israelis and Palestinians and the creation of a Palestinian state with Israel's security guaranteed.

