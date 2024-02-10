Russia focuses main efforts on Avdiivka front

The Russians are currently concentrating their main efforts on the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Details: Tarnavskyi stated that the intentions of the Russians are clear to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: they aim to establish control over logistical routes supplying Ukrainian units on the northern flank.

Quote from Tarvanskyi: "However, we are providing an adequate response to the enemy's actions. We reinforce the blocking positions, set up additional firing positions, and engage fresh effective forces. Logistic supplies continue without interruption."

More details: The total losses of the Russians on the front line yesterday amounted to 361 Russian occupiers and 13 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs.

Specifically, this includes two tanks, one combat armoured vehicle, one artillery system, six vehicles, and three pieces of special equipment. Additionally, Ukrainian defence forces destroyed two ammunition storage points.

