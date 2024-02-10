Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the city of Kharkiv in a Russian attack on the night of 9-10 February, vowing that all those affected will receive the necessary assistance.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Reality always means more than any words. An entire family died last night in a fire after an attack by Shahed [loitering munitions] on Kharkiv: parents and three children. The eldest son, Oleksii, was seven years old; the middle son, Mykhailo, was 4, and the youngest son, Pavlo, was seven months old. Children who had not yet seen life were killed by Russian lunacy. There was another family killed: a husband and wife. My condolences to all the relatives and friends...

Advertisement:

Dozens of people have been evacuated. All the necessary services are engaged, and everyone who has suffered will be provided with the necessary assistance...

There must be a just response to terror. Terrorists must lose this war they started. Russia must be brought to justice for every life it has ruined and destroyed. Only then will security for all become a part of reality again."

Details: The search and rescue operation on the scene in Kharkiv is underway.

Zelenskyy added that four people had been rescued, including one child.

The president also released more photos from the scene of the tragedy.

Background:

Russian Shahed drones attacked a gas station in Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February, causing an oil spill that, in turn, set 14 private residential buildings on fire. Kharkiv authorities initially said one civilian was killed in the attack.

Later, it became known that after the nighttime Russian attack on Kharkiv, a fire in a private house killed a family of five people: a husband and wife and their three children.

Support UP or become our patron!