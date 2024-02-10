All Sections
Oil depot, not gas station, engulfed in flames in Kharkiv after Russian attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 February 2024, 11:28
Oil depot, not gas station, engulfed in flames in Kharkiv after Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russians attacked an oil depot in Kharkiv overnight, killing seven people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that at least 10 UAVs were launched from Russian territory, with eight of them being successfully shot down.

Advertisement:

Quote from Syniehubov: "The attack targeted the oil depot, leading to a fuel leak. Currently, one fuel tank is still intact, posing a persistent danger. 

If necessary, we will expand the evacuation and relocation zone. 

50 people have already been evacuated. Four people were rescued, including one child. Over 200 rescue workers are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack."

Background:

  • Russian Shahed drones attacked a gas station in Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February, causing an oil spill that, in turn, set 14 private residential buildings on fire. Kharkiv authorities initially said one civilian was killed in the attack.
  • Later, it became known that after the nighttime Russian attack on Kharkiv, a fire in a private house killed a family of five people: a husband and wife and their three children.

Subjects: Kharkivoildrones
