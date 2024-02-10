Zelenskyy on weapons and ammunition production: We will meet our goals for this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will meet the goals it has set for weapons and ammunition production.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I also held an in-depth and wide-ranging meeting regarding Ukrainian arms and ammunition production regarding everything we are producing and plan to produce.

Advertisement:

[We discussed] drones, drone munitions, artillery and artillery shells, equipment, as well as growing mobile fire units and supplying them with everything they need. The Commander-in-Chief, military commanders, and government officials [were present during the meeting].

[We have set] clear goals regarding financing and expediting contracts. Everything planned for this year will be accomplished."

Support UP or become our patron!