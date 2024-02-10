All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on weapons and ammunition production: We will meet our goals for this year

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 February 2024, 19:36
Zelenskyy on weapons and ammunition production: We will meet our goals for this year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will meet the goals it has set for weapons and ammunition production.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I also held an in-depth and wide-ranging meeting regarding Ukrainian arms and ammunition production regarding everything we are producing and plan to produce.

Advertisement:

[We discussed] drones, drone munitions, artillery and artillery shells, equipment, as well as growing mobile fire units and supplying them with everything they need. The Commander-in-Chief, military commanders, and government officials [were present during the meeting].

[We have set] clear goals regarding financing and expediting contracts. Everything planned for this year will be accomplished."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyyweapons
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy appoints Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Chief of General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Zelenskyy: We continue to overhaul Defence Forces, changes will follow – photo
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: