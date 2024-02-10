Zelenskyy: We continue to overhaul Defence Forces, changes will follow – photo

Participants of the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian president on Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held meetings regarding the overhaul of Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces and promised changes.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Photo: Ukrainian president on Telegram

Quote: "Important meetings today. We continue to overhaul Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces. The team is effective. The changes will follow.

More forces for Ukraine. More opportunities".

Details: Zelenskyy also posted photos taken during these meetings.

Background:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On 9 February, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Zelenskyy also announced that Syrskyi had selected the candidates for his deputies, and the president would sign the relevant decrees. The deputy chiefs of the General Staff have also been chosen.

On 10 February, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Defence Minister, as he was leaving for another position. Media reports suggested that he would become the head of the Ground Forces, replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has recently been appointed Commander-in-Chief.

