All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: We continue to overhaul Defence Forces, changes will follow – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 February 2024, 18:28
Zelenskyy: We continue to overhaul Defence Forces, changes will follow – photo
Participants of the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian president on Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held meetings regarding the overhaul of Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces and promised changes.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

всі фото з Telegram Зеленського
Photo: Ukrainian president on Telegram

Quote: "Important meetings today. We continue to overhaul Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces. The team is effective. The changes will follow.

Advertisement:

More forces for Ukraine. More opportunities".

 
 

Details: Zelenskyy also posted photos taken during these meetings.

Background:

  • On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
  • On 9 February, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Zelenskyy also announced that Syrskyi had selected the candidates for his deputies, and the president would sign the relevant decrees. The deputy chiefs of the General Staff have also been chosen.
  • On 10 February, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Defence Minister, as he was leaving for another position. Media reports suggested that he would become the head of the Ground Forces, replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has recently been appointed Commander-in-Chief.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy appoints Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Chief of General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs
Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight – photo
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: