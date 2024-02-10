Mother of three killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv was a prosecutor, DNA samples will be used to identify other bodies – photo

Olha Putiatina with her husband and son. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook

The mother of three who was killed in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February was identified as Olha Putiatina, Prosecutor for the Vovchansk Department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General; National Police

Olha Putiatina Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook

Quote from Office of the Prosecutor General: "The aggressor state’s ruthless attack on Kharkiv killed the prosecutor for the Vovchansk department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor’s Office, Olha Putiatina, her husband, and their three sons. Her eldest son Oleksii was seven, the middle son, Mykhailo, was almost four, and the youngest, Pavlo, was only 10 months old. The family was trapped in the fire that destroyed their home.

Olha Putiatina was 35. She had worked as a prosecutor in Kharkiv Oblast since June 2012. At the time of the Russian attack, she was on maternity leave."

Details: The National Police said that a DNA analysis will be conducted to identify the bodies of seven other people who were badly burned and killed in the fire.

Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigative Department, said that the son of a couple killed in the attack provided his DNA sample to help officially identify his parents. He was in touch with his mother at the time of the Russian attack and asked his parents to take shelter, but they did not survive the attack. The police are waiting for a DNA sample from Putiatina’s brother; he lives in Cherkasy Oblast.

DNA samples of three relatives of the victims of the Russian attack are currently being processed. DNA samples collected at the morgue were sent to a mobile DNA laboratory.

Law enforcement officers found the remains of Russian munitions at the site of the explosions: fuselage and wing fragments, navigation system, power connectors, and the control mechanism.

The police determined that the explosions occurred when three Shahed drones that were launched from Russia detonated.

Background:

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February caused a fire in a private house that killed a family of five: a husband and wife and their three children, seven-year-old, four-year-old and seven-month-old boys.

A 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were killed in another house.

The fire was caused by a fuel leak, which resulted in a dangerous substance leaking down the street where the residential neighbourhood is located.

