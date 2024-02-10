Air-raid warning issued twice overnight in Odesa Oblast as Russia attacked it with drones

Map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine, with red marking areas where air-raid warnings were issued. Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast at around 05:00 on 10 February for the second time overnight.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kiper said that there was a threat of Russian drone attacks in the Izmail district.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that several groups of attack drones were heading west across Odesa’s Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, towards the city of Reni.

Updated: An all-clear was given at 06:16.

