All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued twice overnight in Odesa Oblast as Russia attacked it with drones

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 04:54
Air-raid warning issued twice overnight in Odesa Oblast as Russia attacked it with drones
Map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine, with red marking areas where air-raid warnings were issued. Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast at around 05:00 on 10 February for the second time overnight.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kiper said that there was a threat of Russian drone attacks in the Izmail district.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that several groups of attack drones were heading west across Odesa’s Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, towards the city of Reni.

Updated: An all-clear was given at 06:16.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air-raid warningdronesOdesa Oblast
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
air-raid warning
Threat of UAVs reported in Ukraine's south, Odesa Oblast under attack
Russia launches missile attack: air-raid warning across Ukraine
Tu-95 bombers take off in Russia – Ukraine's Air Force
RECENT NEWS
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
22:27
Avdiivka Coke Plant still on fire, several Ukrainian soldiers captured
22:06
France to give Ukraine up to €3 billion in military aid in 2024 within new security deal
All News
Advertisement: