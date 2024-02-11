All Sections
Russians bombard village in Kharkiv Oblast, woman's body taken out from under rubble – video, photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 February 2024, 09:58
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces unleashed heavy bombardment of the village of Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 10 February, killing a woman.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

 
The aftermath of Russian attack on village of Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast
The aftermath of Russian attack on village of Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast
Details: As of the morning of 11 February, Ukrainian rescue workers had taken out the victim's body from the rubble.

Another man received medical treatment.

According to reports, the evening bombing destroyed two private residential buildings and damaged at least seven private houses.

In addition, a local farm came under fire.

