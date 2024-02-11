Russians bombard village in Kharkiv Oblast, woman's body taken out from under rubble – video, photo

Russian forces unleashed heavy bombardment of the village of Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 10 February, killing a woman.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

The aftermath of Russian attack on village of Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast All Photos: SES

Details: As of the morning of 11 February, Ukrainian rescue workers had taken out the victim's body from the rubble.

Another man received medical treatment.

According to reports, the evening bombing destroyed two private residential buildings and damaged at least seven private houses.

In addition, a local farm came under fire.

