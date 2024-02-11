Found it in pit with dead animals: story of Ukrainian soldier who rescued Pryma the sheep in Donetsk Oblast – photo

Animal rights activists have presented a touching story of Pryma, a sheep who miraculously survived the bombardment of Donetsk Oblast and gave birth to a baby, Vuhlynka ("Coal").

UAnimals activists took these sheep in August last year at the request of soldier Maksym, who rescued Pryma after the Russian attack on the farm.

The sheep escaped the farm in the village of Yampil through a hole in the damaged fence. Several dozen sheep that managed to flee from the farm suffered from packs of hungry dogs, cold and bombardments.

The Pryma fell into a large pit with dead animals. It is unknown how long she stayed there.

"She was very weak when the soldier found her. He took Pryma to his deployment point, and a week later, Pryma made a surprise – she gave birth to a lamb, Vuhlynka," the animal rights activists recalled.

It turned out that the soldier saved not one but two lives.

The sheep are currently being cared for at the Zelenyi Hai rehabilitation centre. A veterinarian worked with them for a month, as they had many skin diseases.

"Pryma and Vuhlynka have been treated and vaccinated and are well fed. Soldier Maksym wants to take Vuhlynka and Pryma to live with him in the village when he gets back from the front.

Maksym says he doesn't see them as food, only as friends," the animal rights activists added.

Earlier, the Scottish zoo sheltered a bear from Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, also rescued by the Ukrainian troops.

The Kyiv Zoo has become a new home for four servals evacuated from Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

