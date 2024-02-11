Russia increasingly deploys armoured units in assaults on Avdiivka

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Head of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, has said that in its efforts to establish control over Avdiivka, Russia is increasingly deploying armoured units to fight alongside its infantry assault groups.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The situation in the operational zone controlled by the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces remains tense but controlled.

We see the opponent’s goal: to capture Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, and other territories they lost last summer as fast as possible, and at any cost.

The enemy is increasingly deploying armoured units to fight alongside its infantry assault groups."

Details: Tarnavskyi said that Ukrainian forces are firmly standing their ground and actively inflicting damage on Russian forces.

Russian forces’ total losses in the area stood at 458 personnel and 25 pieces of military equipment on 10 February.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 9 Russian tanks, 11 armoured vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 2 vehicles, and a unit of special equipment. Another Russian critical facility was also destroyed.

