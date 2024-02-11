Nearly 100 combat clashes on frontline in one day, most of them on three fronts – General Staff

On Sunday, 95 combat clashes took place on the frontline. 38 attacks were repelled on the Avdiivka front, 28 on the Mariinka front, and 17 on the Bakhmut front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 February

Details: Over the last day, 95 combat clashes took place. In total, the Russians launched one missile strike and 79 airstrikes, and fired from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 52 times.

Advertisement:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, about 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Boiaro-Lezhachi, Oleksiivka and Myropillia (Sumy Oblast); Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Tabaivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians failed to break through the Ukrainian defences. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians failed to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians launched an airstrike near the village of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka, Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Serebrianka and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks near Avdiivka and another 16 attacks south of Tonenke, near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. About 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka and Tonenke (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made 28 attempts to improve their tactical positions. The Russians also carried out airstrikes near Antonivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast). Such settlements of Donetsk Oblast as Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Rivne in Donetsk Oblast. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled an attack near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where aircraft-supported Russian forces made attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians also conducted an airstrike near Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. About 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Bilohiria and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Russian forces are continuing to try to expel Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the River Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to assault the positions of Ukrainian troops. The city of Kherson came under artillery fire. The Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Monastyrske (Kherson Oblast).

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where the Russian personnel was concentrated, two control points, one artillery unit, and two Russian ammunition depots.

Support UP or become our patron!