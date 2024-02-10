Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief on his deputies: They have expertise and experience to fast-track victory

Syrskyi (right) during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 10 February. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that his newly appointed deputies, Vadym Sukharevskyi and Andrii Lebedenko, as well as Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Mykhailo Drapatyi and Oleksii Shevchenko, have vast knowledge and experience that will galvanise Ukraine's victory in the war.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "I would like to congratulate the new Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Brigadier General Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Brigadier General Oleksii Shevchenko.

I would also like to extend congratulations to my new deputies, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi and Colonel Andrii Lebedenko.

They are all experienced officers with vast expertise and experience that will undoubtedly fast-track our victory."

Previously: On 10 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had appointed deputies to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background:

On 8 February, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On 9 February, Zelenskyy appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 10 February, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence, as he was leaving for another position. The media believe that he will become the head of the Ground Forces instead of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

