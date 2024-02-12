Polish farmers block two new checkpoints and resume blockade at Shehyni

Polish farmers blocked traffic at the Zosin-Ustyluh and Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and resumed their blockade of truck traffic near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on 12 February.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "As Ukrainian border guards were informed by their Polish counterparts, protests by Polish farmers began near the Zosin checkpoint today at 10:10. The protesters will allow no more than three lorries of 3.5 tonnes or over to pass through each hour. Cars, buses, vehicles carrying humanitarian aid [including large trucks], and [commercial] vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes will be allowed to pass through as usual in both directions."

Advertisement:

Details: Demchenko said that around 10:00, about 150 protesters and 20 agricultural vehicles began blocking traffic near the Dołhobyczów checkpoint. Lorries weighing up to 7.5 tons going in either direction as well as lorries over 7.5 tonnes seeking to enter Poland will be allowed through at a rate of two trucks per hour, per direction.

In addition, Polish farmers have resumed their blockade of lorries at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. According to available information, they will let one lorry through per hour. The protest will not affect the passage of cars and buses.

The State Border Guard Service reiterated that since 9 February 2024, protests have been taking place on the roads leading through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoints on the Polish border with Ukraine. In the morning, a total of 1,050 lorries were queuing on the Polish side waiting to enter Ukraine, and overall truck traffic through the checkpoints has decreased.

Background: On 11 February, Polish farmers protesting near the border with Ukraine spilled some grain out of three Ukrainian lorries near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point and posted a video of the act. The truck drivers then drove back to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!