Killer of Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported that German police have detained the killer of Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook, reported by European Pravda

Details: "According to available information, the police have already detained the attacker. Investigations are underway," Nikolenko said.

He stressed that the case is being investigated in a special coordinated effort with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"The Consulate General in Düsseldorf has already held talks with the head of the Essen police. The consuls emphasised the need for a speedy investigation and for the perpetrator to be brought to justice," Nikolenko added.

He also issued a statement clarifying the condition of the second Ukrainian who was injured in the attack.

Nikolenko that the man is receiving the necessary medical care in an Essen hospital. His condition is stable and his life is not in danger.

Background:

Earlier, the Basketball Federation of Ukraine reported the death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Germany; the Basketball Federation of Kyiv added that the boy died as a result of an attack.

"Volodymyr [Yermakov] and his friend Artem Kozachenko played for the ART Giants (U-19) youth team from Düsseldorf. On the eve of the next match, the young basketball players were attacked with knives in the street just for being Ukrainian!" the federation said.

The Basketball Federation of Kyiv noted that doctors were unable to save Yermakov, while Kozachenko remains in intensive care.

