Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 February 2024, 17:55
Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with the newly-appointed military officials. They discussed priority issues, in particular, a decision was made to increase the number and capabilities of mobile fire groups.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "This was the first meeting of the Staff with new members.

Priority issues remain unchanged: the front line and the protection of frontline areas, people and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror.

I have received reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, as well as representatives of intelligence services and commanders of operational strategic groups.

Avdiivka, Kupiansk and Ukraine’s south. Providing the army with everything it needs: shells, drones, electronic warfare stations."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he had heard reports from power engineers and heads of military administrations of the frontline areas on the further development of multi-level protection of electricity, water and heating supply facilities.

He added that a decision was made to increase the number and capabilities of mobile fire groups.

