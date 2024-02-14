US Ambassador: US is providing US$1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine

The United States has provided Ukraine with mine clearance equipment worth US$1 million.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter (X)

Quote from Brink: "Over one-third of Ukraine is mined as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Today’s donation of more than US$1 million in demining equipment to State Special Transport Service will allow Ukraine to deploy more demining teams to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery"

Details: Brink also said she had met with Serhii Marchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Finance.

They discussed further financial support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s oversight and accountability regarding US assistance.

Background:

Ukraine plans to attract €200 million in grants from France to rebuild its infrastructure.

