All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Ambassador: US is providing US$1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 00:29
US Ambassador: US is providing US$1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine
photo by Brigitte Brink at X

The United States has provided Ukraine with mine clearance equipment worth US$1 million.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter (X)

Quote from Brink: "Over one-third of Ukraine is mined as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Today’s donation of more than US$1 million in demining equipment to State Special Transport Service will allow Ukraine to deploy more demining teams to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery"

Advertisement:

Details: Brink also said she had met with Serhii Marchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Finance.

They discussed further financial support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s oversight and accountability regarding US assistance.

Background:

  • Ukraine plans to attract €200 million in grants from France to rebuild its infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAwardemining
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
USA
US rejects Putin's proposal to cease fire after meeting of mediators – Reuters
Biden addresses House of Representatives after Senate decision to help Ukraine
US Ambassador to NATO doesn't expect Ukraine to be invited to join NATO at Washington summit
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: