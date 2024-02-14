US Ambassador: US is providing US$1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine
The United States has provided Ukraine with mine clearance equipment worth US$1 million.
Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter (X)
Quote from Brink: "Over one-third of Ukraine is mined as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Today’s donation of more than US$1 million in demining equipment to State Special Transport Service will allow Ukraine to deploy more demining teams to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery"
Понад третина території України замінована внаслідок повномасштабного вторгнення Росії. Сьогоднішня передача обладнання для розмінування вартістю в понад 1 млн доларів США @SSTS_UA дозволить Україні розгорнути більше груп розмінування, щоб прискорити відновлення України. pic.twitter.com/m5NU9w3wyT— Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) February 13, 2024
Details: Brink also said she had met with Serhii Marchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Finance.
They discussed further financial support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s oversight and accountability regarding US assistance.
Background:
- Ukraine plans to attract €200 million in grants from France to rebuild its infrastructure.
