Intelligence officers demonstrate use of Magura drones in sinking of Tsezar Kunikov – video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 February 2024, 10:10
The destruction of Tsezar Kunikov. Collage by UP

The large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov was sunk with the help of Magura V5 maritime drones, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported. 

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "On 14 February, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of Russia. The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of Group 13 of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine".

Details: The special operation was reportedly made possible with the support of the United24 platform.

The Russian ship was attacked by Magura V5 maritime attack drones. It happened in the Black Sea near the city of Alupka in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"As a result, large holes were blown in the port side and the Tsezar Kunikov began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 81 years ago [on 14 February]. The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful. Glory to Ukraine!" the intelligence emphasised.

Details: The Defence Intelligence notes that the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov of Project 775 is one of Russia's newest vessels.

This ship could accommodate 87 crew members on board. It has seen combat in the wars in Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

Previously: At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Tsezar Kunikov was docked in the Russian-occupied port city of Berdiansk and sustained damage when Ukrainian forces sank the Saratov landing ship in March 2022.

Background: 

