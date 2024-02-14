Russian Defence Ministry claims 6 drones downed over Black Sea, media report something on fire in sea – photo

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported that air defences allegedly downed nine drones over Russian territory and in the waters of the Black Sea on the night of 13-14 February.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: In particular, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that six drones were allegedly downed over the Black Sea, two in Belgorod Oblast and one more in Voronezh Oblast.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels started posting information that something was on fire in the sea near Alupka Katsiveli. Additionally it was said that two Mi-8 helicopters are circling low over the water in this area.

Krymskyi Veter ("Crimean Wind") Telegram channel says that drones allegedly hit a large landing ship.

