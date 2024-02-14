All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry claims 6 drones downed over Black Sea, media report something on fire in sea – photo

Iryna Balachuk, Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 07:50
Russian Defence Ministry claims 6 drones downed over Black Sea, media report something on fire in sea – photo
Drones allegedly hit a large landing ship in the Black Sea on February 14. Photo: Krymskyi Veter Telegram channel

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported that air defences allegedly downed nine drones over Russian territory and in the waters of the Black Sea on the night of 13-14 February.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: In particular, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that six drones were allegedly downed over the Black Sea, two in Belgorod Oblast and one more in Voronezh Oblast.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Telegram channels started posting information that something was on fire in the sea near Alupka Katsiveli. Additionally it was said that two Mi-8 helicopters are circling low over the water in this area.

Krymskyi Veter ("Crimean Wind") Telegram channel says that drones allegedly hit a large landing ship.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussiadrones
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
war
3 people, including child, killed in Russian attack on Selydove
Russians attack Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, second time in a night: Hospital destroyed – photo, video
Civilians trapped under rubble, 12 flats destroyed after Russian forces hit high-rise building in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: