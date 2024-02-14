All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on his trip to the frontlines: Situation is challenging and tense – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 February 2024, 09:24
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on his trip to the frontlines: Situation is challenging and tense
Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has reported that he and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov have visited the battlefield on the Avdiivka and Kupiansk fronts, where they have heard reports from commanders and made a range of crucial decisions to strengthen Ukrainian forces.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "I made a working visit to military units and subunits holding the line on the Avdiivka and Kupiansk fronts together with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

The operational situation is extremely challenging and tense. Russian invaders are stepping up their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel. They have little regard for human life and persist in mounting assaults with troops as cannon fodder."

Details: Syrskyi added that together with Umierov, they heard reports from commanders of brigades, tactical groups and formations "conducting defensive actions in extremely difficult conditions" and jointly analysed the available resources and needs of the defenders.

 

Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "We made a range of critical decisions to enhance the combat capabilities of our military units and hinder the enemy’s actions. We are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and to hold our positions."

The Commander-in-Chief added that Ukraine's Defence Forces are inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupying army in spite of the harsh conditions.

Subjects: warAvdiivka
