Russians strike Nikopol with artillery, injuring a civilian – photo, video

Aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 14 February with artillery, causing injuries to a 33-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU)

Quote from the SESU: "As a result of enemy terror, a man born in 1990 received shrapnel wounds. Rescuers promptly transported him to hospital."

Details: Additionally, houses, outbuildings, and gas pipelines were damaged as a result of the attack on Nikopol.

