Russians strike Nikopol with artillery, injuring a civilian – photo, video
Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 14:44
The Russians attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 14 February with artillery, causing injuries to a 33-year-old man.
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU)
Quote from the SESU: "As a result of enemy terror, a man born in 1990 received shrapnel wounds. Rescuers promptly transported him to hospital."
Details: Additionally, houses, outbuildings, and gas pipelines were damaged as a result of the attack on Nikopol.
