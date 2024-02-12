All Sections
Russians launch 18 kamikaze drones at Nikopol district, wounding a woman

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 February 2024, 19:04
Russians launch 18 kamikaze drones at Nikopol district, wounding a woman
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with 18 kamikaze drones and carried out three artillery attacks during the day.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[The Russians caused] a total of 18 strikes via kamikaze drones and 3 artillery attacks – it was an extremely tense day in Nikopol district.

The town of Nikopol itself, and the hromadas of Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrov, suffered from the actions of the Russian occupiers [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A 73-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. She is in hospital in moderate condition."

Details: The attack destroyed an agricultural company facility, and damaged almost 20 private houses and 11 outbuildings, as well as cars, gas pipelines and a high-voltage power transmission line.

