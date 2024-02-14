All Sections
Zelenskyy orders creation of integrated system to combat Russian reconnaissance drones

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 14 February 2024, 17:44
Zelenskyy at a joint meeting with the government, the military and the defence industry. Screenshot: video by Zelenskyy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held a joint meeting with the government, the military and the defence industry to discuss advanced weaponry to combat Russian reconnaissance drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "The Orlan or ZALA drones above the front line are the eyes of Russia’s artillery and attack UAVs.

Ukraine has a solution for how to blind them. We must implement a systematic approach, from identification to the efficient application of radio-electronic warfare systems and weapons."

Details: The President said he has ordered an integrated system to be set up that would bring the army and industry together, so that manufacturers know exactly what the military needs, and the military is aware of production capacities in different regions.

Quote: "The combat zone demands a rapid reaction to challenges and threats. We must do all we can to protect the most valuable thing on the battlefield – the lives of our soldiers."

Subjects: Zelenskyydrones
Zelenskyy
