Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels in October 2023. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may soon visit several Western European capitals to urge them to increase their aid for Ukraine amid the slowdown in US funding, Bloomberg has learned.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg

Details: Bloomberg’s sources said Zelenskyy’s visits to the European capitals may take place as he attends the Munich Security Conference on 16-18 February.

Among the cities Zelenskyy may visit are Paris and Berlin; the possibility of a visit to London is also being discussed.

Bloomberg’s sources added that Zelenskyy plans to focus on military aid and signing security guarantee agreements.

The president’s visits are never announced in advance for security reasons, and there has been no official confirmation from any of the countries concerned.

Background: There were media reports last week that Zelenskyy is expected to make his third visit to Germany since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression.

According to Tagesspiegel, Zelenskyy plans to attend the Munich Security Conference, which will be held on 16-18 February.

Subjects: EUaid for UkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement: