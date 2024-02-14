Command ensures alternative supply routes for Avdiivka, says Tavriia Operational Strategic Group spokesperson

Urban warfare is currently taking place in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The command is exploring backup supply routes to the city if Russian forces obstruct the primary logistical route.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast on the morning of 14 February.

Quote: "As of now, the situation on the front line is dynamic and can change from hour to hour. Our forces are making all possible efforts to maintain designated positions.

Our command has prepared alternative supply routes if the enemy cuts off the main logistical artery."

Details: Commenting on the change in the Russian military's strategy from "meat grinder" assaults to the use of small assault groups, Lykhovii stated that street battles have been ongoing in Avdiivka for several days, and the situation dictates a certain shift in tactics.

Lykhovii said the situation is flexible, dynamic, and "tense but controlled." On certain days, the Russians deploy armoured groups in the south and north of the city, while on others, small assault groups are used.

Quote: "On one of the relatively small areas of the front line on the Avdiivka front, the enemy employed small infantry assault groups, but from five or six brigades simultaneously. This indicates the intensity of the ongoing battles and the concentrated enemy onslaught in that area.

The enemy has concentrated approximately 50,000 personnel on the Avdiivka front."

Details: Lykhovii stated that whilst it is important to hold every piece of Ukrainian land, soldiers should not cling to "piles of stones and scorched iron," and that when the situation becomes critical, the main priority is to preserve the lives of the fighters and withdraw them to another line of defence.

He said that holding Avdiivka is crucial to prevent the front from advancing further, and ensure that cities to the west of it are not destroyed.

