All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Command ensures alternative supply routes for Avdiivka, says Tavriia Operational Strategic Group spokesperson

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 13:13
Command ensures alternative supply routes for Avdiivka, says Tavriia Operational Strategic Group spokesperson
A damaged house in Avdiivka. Screenshot: video by Ukrainska Pravda

Urban warfare is currently taking place in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The command is exploring backup supply routes to the city if Russian forces obstruct the primary logistical route.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast on the morning of 14 February. 

Quote: "As of now, the situation on the front line is dynamic and can change from hour to hour. Our forces are making all possible efforts to maintain designated positions. 

Advertisement:

Our command has prepared alternative supply routes if the enemy cuts off the main logistical artery."

Details: Commenting on the change in the Russian military's strategy from "meat grinder" assaults to the use of small assault groups, Lykhovii stated that street battles have been ongoing in Avdiivka for several days, and the situation dictates a certain shift in tactics. 

Lykhovii said the situation is flexible, dynamic, and "tense but controlled." On certain days, the Russians deploy armoured groups in the south and north of the city, while on others, small assault groups are used.

Quote: "On one of the relatively small areas of the front line on the Avdiivka front, the enemy employed small infantry assault groups, but from five or six brigades simultaneously. This indicates the intensity of the ongoing battles and the concentrated enemy onslaught in that area. 

The enemy has concentrated approximately 50,000 personnel on the Avdiivka front."

Details: Lykhovii stated that whilst it is important to hold every piece of Ukrainian land, soldiers should not cling to "piles of stones and scorched iron," and that when the situation becomes critical, the main priority is to preserve the lives of the fighters and withdraw them to another line of defence.

He said that holding Avdiivka is crucial to prevent the front from advancing further, and ensure that cities to the west of it are not destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkaDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Avdiivka
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on his trip to the frontlines: Situation is challenging and tense – photo
Intensity of combat action ramps up on Tavriia front
Ukraine's 110th brigade unable to hold Avdiivka, but reinforcements are arriving
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: