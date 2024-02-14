All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Selydove: rescue workers and police post photos of aftermath – photo, video

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 14 February 2024, 12:00
Attack on Selydove: rescue workers and police post photos of aftermath – photo, video
Selydove on 14 February. Photo: National Police

The Russian attack on a hospital in Selydove mainly damaged its maternity ward. Search and rescue work has been completed.

Source: State Emergency Service; Veronika Bakhal, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, on air with Suspilne.Sprotyv (Resistance); National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "The occupiers attacked the hospital at around 01:00. The maternity ward suffered the brunt of the attack. There were almost 200 people in the hospital at the time, and dozens of patients were in serious condition. They were evacuated to other medical facilities in the oblast.

Advertisement:

Search and rescue workers managed to save a 6-month-old baby. Six people, including a child, were injured. The bodies of three people, including a 9-year-old child, were recovered from the rubble."

Details: Veronika Bakhal, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, said that there were about 149 patients inside the hospital at the time of the missile strike. According to early reports, search and rescue operations have been completed.

 
 
 
 

Background:

  • The Russians attacked Selydove late in the evening on 13 February. They hit a five-storey building in which 12 apartments were completely destroyed, with people trapped under the rubble.
  • On the night of 13-14 February, the occupiers bombarded Selydove in Donetsk Oblast for the second time. One person was wounded, and about 100 hospital patients were evacuated to other settlements.

Support UP or become our patron!

    Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackwar crimes
    Advertisement:

    ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

    First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

    Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

    Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

    Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

    Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

    All News
    Donetsk Oblast
    Russians bombard Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring one person – photo
    Russians attack on 6 fronts, 71 clashes during day – General Staff
    3 people, including child, killed in Russian attack on Selydove
    RECENT NEWS
    09:23
    Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
    09:03
    Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
    08:40
    Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
    08:15
    Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
    08:15
    Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
    08:05
    Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
    07:57
    Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
    07:20
    Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
    07:16
    Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
    07:00
    Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
    All News
    Advertisement: