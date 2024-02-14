Attack on Selydove: rescue workers and police post photos of aftermath – photo, video

The Russian attack on a hospital in Selydove mainly damaged its maternity ward. Search and rescue work has been completed.

Source: State Emergency Service; Veronika Bakhal, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, on air with Suspilne.Sprotyv (Resistance); National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "The occupiers attacked the hospital at around 01:00. The maternity ward suffered the brunt of the attack. There were almost 200 people in the hospital at the time, and dozens of patients were in serious condition. They were evacuated to other medical facilities in the oblast.

Search and rescue workers managed to save a 6-month-old baby. Six people, including a child, were injured. The bodies of three people, including a 9-year-old child, were recovered from the rubble."

Details: Veronika Bakhal, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, said that there were about 149 patients inside the hospital at the time of the missile strike. According to early reports, search and rescue operations have been completed.

Background:

The Russians attacked Selydove late in the evening on 13 February. They hit a five-storey building in which 12 apartments were completely destroyed, with people trapped under the rubble.

On the night of 13-14 February, the occupiers bombarded Selydove in Donetsk Oblast for the second time. One person was wounded, and about 100 hospital patients were evacuated to other settlements.

