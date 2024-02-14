Ukrainian Parliament reacts to former president Poroshenko's statement on non-participation in Munich conference

On the evening of 14 February, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament ) has commented on the statement by Petro Poroshenko, the leader of the European Solidarity faction, that he had been refused a business trip to participate in the Munich Security Conference, indicating that European Solidarity would be represented by Oleksii Honcharenko.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the parliament's website

Quote: "The statements of the representatives of the European Solidarity faction regarding the non-participation of their faction in the Munich Security Conference are manipulative."

Details: The parliament says that a parliamentary delegation of representatives of the government and the opposition has been set up to participate in the Munich Security Conference, with Oleksii Honcharenko representing European Solidarity.

The parliament's press service also says it has not received any statements or relevant documents confirming Poroshenko's intentions to hold other meetings during the trip, including with EU and world leaders.

Update: After parliament's statement, the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Herashchenko, accused the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of spreading false information about Poroshenko allegedly not being invited to the Munich Security Conference, as well as to Poland and Israel.

Herashchenko posted scans of Poroshenko's invitations on her Facebook page.

The leader of the European Solidarity faction himself said that Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, did not sign the order to send him to participate in the Munich Security Conference, allegedly because of the threat to Poroshenko's life.

Background:

Recently, there have been several high-profile scandals involving the denial of access to meetings with international partners for opposition MPs, and this topic has attracted media attention.

