Russian military attack residential buildings in Chuhuiv: One person killed

At least one person was killed in a missile attack on Chuhuiv, which occurred around midnight.

Source: Halyna Manaieva, Chuhuiv Mayor; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: According to Halyna Manaieva, the Russian military hit the residential construction area.

Background: In the early hours of 15 February, explosions were heard in Kharkiv Oblast. An air-raid warning had been issued in the oblast due to missile danger.

