Russian military attack residential buildings in Chuhuiv: One person killed
Thursday, 15 February 2024, 01:29
At least one person was killed in a missile attack on Chuhuiv, which occurred around midnight.
Source: Halyna Manaieva, Chuhuiv Mayor; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster
Details: According to Halyna Manaieva, the Russian military hit the residential construction area.
Background: In the early hours of 15 February, explosions were heard in Kharkiv Oblast. An air-raid warning had been issued in the oblast due to missile danger.
