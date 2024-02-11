All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv with missiles

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 February 2024, 23:47
Russians attack Kharkiv with missiles
S-300 missiles. Photo: Wikipedia

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv on Sunday evening as the Russians attacked the city.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: At 23:02, the Air Force reported a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to Suspilne, explosions were heard in the city.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, posted on his Telegram channel: "The occupiers are carrying out strikes. Stay in shelters!"

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also reported that explosions had been heard in the city.

Syniehubov later added that the Russians had struck Lyubotyn in the Kharkiv district.

Early reports say the strike was carried out with S-300 missiles from Belgorod. There was no information on casualties.

"The facades of non-residential buildings were damaged. An inspection of the [strike] sites is ongoing," he wrote.

Subjects: Kharkivwarmissile strike
Advertisement: