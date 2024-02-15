Russians attack Myrhorod with missiles

On Thursday night, an air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine's northeastern oblasts, as the Russian military attacked these with missiles.

Source: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 1:30 (Kyiv time), it became known that a missile in Sumy Oblast was heading for Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast.

At 1:42 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported another missile in Sumy Oblast, which was moving on the same course.

In Myrhorod, the military urged people to stay in shelters.

The air-raid warning in the city lasted about 30 minutes.

