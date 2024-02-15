Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast; explosions heard

Air defence systems have been responding in Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 15 February, and explosions have been heard in the city of Kyiv.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from KOMA: "Air defence forces are responding in the oblast.

Please maintain information silence. We urge you not to film or post the work of our defenders!"

Details: The KCMA added that air defence systems were responding on the approaches to Kyiv.

Updated: An explosion was heard in Kyiv at 06:13

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported on the explosions in the city. He noted that air defence systems were responding, and asked the residents of the capital to stay in shelters.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine as the Russians launched Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and missiles from Russian Tu-95MS bombers.

