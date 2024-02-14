2 EU countries announce creation of air defence coalition for Ukraine

Defence Ministers of Germany and France, Boris Pistorius and Sébastien Lecornu, have signed an agreement on creating a capacity coalition for the development of Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DPA

Details: Commenting on the creation of the new coalition, French Defence Minister Lecornu noted that strengthening Ukraine’s air defence potential "is of great significance for a future conflict and the protection of civilians".

Advertisement:

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels. It aims to facilitate efficient support for Ukraine in the ground-based air defence sector in the long-term.

Pistorius explained to journalists that the next priority after emergency aid for the allies is "long-term possibilities", and air defence is a basic precondition for the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

He also announced that Germany would lead "the coalition of combat armoured vehicles" jointly with Poland and wants to join the artillery, naval security, demining and drone coalitions.

Background: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the air defence coalition after the 17th meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (the Ramstein format).

Earlier, it was revealed that the member states of the IT coalition finalised the signing of the agreement on cooperation on 12 February.

Support UP or become our patron!