All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 EU countries announce creation of air defence coalition for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 20:39
2 EU countries announce creation of air defence coalition for Ukraine
Photo: Sébastien Lecornu’s Telegram channel

Defence Ministers of Germany and France, Boris Pistorius and Sébastien Lecornu, have signed an agreement on creating a capacity coalition for the development of Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DPA

Details: Commenting on the creation of the new coalition, French Defence Minister Lecornu noted that strengthening Ukraine’s air defence potential "is of great significance for a future conflict and the protection of civilians".

Advertisement:

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels. It aims to facilitate efficient support for Ukraine in the ground-based air defence sector in the long-term.

Pistorius explained to journalists that the next priority after emergency aid for the allies is "long-term possibilities", and air defence is a basic precondition for the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

He also announced that Germany would lead "the coalition of combat armoured vehicles" jointly with Poland and wants to join the artillery, naval security, demining and drone coalitions.

Background: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the air defence coalition after the 17th meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (the Ramstein format).

Earlier, it was revealed that the member states of the IT coalition finalised the signing of the agreement on cooperation on 12 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defenceEUwar
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
air defence
Air defence downs Russian Kh-59 missile near Odesa – photo
Half of Shahed UAVs launched in Kyiv's direction was shot down by mobile air defence groups ​​
Norway plans to send Ukraine more NASAMS air defence systems
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: