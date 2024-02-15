Ukrainian defenders repel 34 Russian attacks near Avdiivka in one day – General Staff report

Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the last day, 14 February, Ukrainian forces repelled 40 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front and 4 attacks on the Bakhmut front. They also prevented Russian occupiers from improving their tactical position on the Marinka front more than 20 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information correct as of 06:00 on 15 February

Details: A total of 83 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours. In total, the Russians launched 4 missile strikes and 106 airstrikes, and fired 95 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Airstrikes were carried out on Novosadove, Riznykivka, Kuzmynivka, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, New-York, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Kostiantynivk, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Shevchenko (Donetsk Oblast); and Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

The operational situation on key fronts is as follows:

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts , there were no significant changes.

, there were no significant changes. On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians kept their military presence in Russia’s border areas and conducted sabotage activities.

the Russians kept their military presence in Russia’s border areas and conducted sabotage activities. In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front , Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack on Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack on Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defence.

Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defence. On the Bakhmut front, the Defence forces repelled four Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions.

the Defence forces repelled four Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions. In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front , Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are making numerous attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. During the day, the Defence Forces repelled 34 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and 6 more near Sieverne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are making numerous attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. During the day, the Defence Forces repelled 34 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and 6 more near Sieverne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical situation over 20 times.

Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical situation over 20 times. On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast). On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

the Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Over the past day, the Russians attacked this area seven times – in vain.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the Russians along the entire line of contact.

Quote from the General Staff: "Ukraine's Air Force struck 10 clusters of Russian military personnel and 3 areas where Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were located.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces struck six clusters of Russian military personnel, five artillery pieces, three ammunition and fuel storage points and one electronic warfare belonging to the enemy."

