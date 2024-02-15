All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shootout between MMA fighter and bodyguard of "Donetsk People's Republic official" happens in Moscow – video

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 February 2024, 16:06
Shootout between MMA fighter and bodyguard of Donetsk People's Republic official happens in Moscow – video
Armen Sarkisian (aka Horlivskyi). Photo: Russian media

14 February saw a shootout take place in central Moscow between Chechen MMA fighter Rasul Ochaev and the security guards of Emiliia Sarkisian, daughter of Armen Sarkisian [the "honorary president of the Donetsk People's Republic Boxing Federation"].

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency, RIA Novosti

Details: A source told RIA Novosti that the shootout occurred on Plyushchikha Street. Ochaev was the first to shoot. He is now in hospital.

Advertisement:

The incident will be investigated as a case of hooliganism.

 
Armen and Emiliia Sarkisian (archive photo).
Source: Russian media

According to the Telegram channel of well-known propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, the shooting started because of a "road conflict".

Moscow 24 reported that the shooters were detained by the traffic police and the National Guard of Russia. Three people were injured.

Update: The Telegram channel MASH is reporting that among the victims is Rasul Ochaev, 29, an MMA fighter from Chechnya. A bullet lodged in his thigh. He was in a black Lexus with a friend when he was involved in an accident near the Golden Ring Hotel. 

A collision occurred with Emiliia Sarkisian's car. She asked her father to "help her", and his armed guards arrived at the scene, whereupon the shootout began.

Three people are in hospital as a result: Ochaev and two of Armen Sarkisian's guards.

 
Rasul Ochaev (2014 year)
Photo: Rasul Ochaev's Facebook page

For reference: Armen Sarkisian (aka Horlivskyi) is a notorious crime lord from the Donetsk mafia of the Yanukovych era [the fourth president of Ukraine, 2010-14 – ed.] who was appointed as "overseer" of prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaemergency event
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Russia
"The Russians have moved elite troops to Avdiivka" – Commander of Terra unit of 3rd Assault Brigade
Poland announces detention of Ukrainian suspected of sabotage on behalf of Russia
Irish-American Weatherford added to list of war sponsors
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: