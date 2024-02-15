All Sections
"The Russians have moved elite troops to Avdiivka" – Commander of Terra unit of 3rd Assault Brigade

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 February 2024, 23:34
A ukrainian tank fires on Russian positions in April 2023. Photo by Muhammed enes Yildirim/Anadolu agency via Getty Images

Mykola Volokhov, Commander of the Terra unit of the 3rd Assault Brigade, has reported that the Russians have moved elite troops to Avdiivka and concentrated a significant number of infantry there.

Source: Mykola "Abdulla" Volokhov on the Ukrainska Pravda Talk Show

Quote: "The situation is difficult. The enemy is difficult. We have information that there are seven enemy brigades against us. Put it this way, that’s more than on our side. We’ve set a record for the number of personnel killed and enemy equipment destroyed in one day.

But there’s nothing to celebrate or rejoice about yet, because the enemy is extremely difficult and they’ve deployed their elite units here. This is comparable to the period when there were still Wagnerites near Bakhmut until we drove them out, but perhaps even more difficult."

Details: Volokhov said the Russians have deployed both elite regular troops and combined elite units. They are using artillery quite accurately. Both Russian kamikaze drones and drones for dropping munitions are being deployed.

Quote: "The enemy is very actively trying to conduct flanking manoeuvres in an attempt to bring about a situation where we will be at a disadvantage in terms of not only quantity (the number of infantry they have here is very considerable) but also quality. We are finding a way to deal with this, to prevent them from implementing their vision and actively impose our vision."

Background: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, has announced the risk of Russian forces capturing the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast due to the lack of sufficient weapons among Ukrainian defenders.

