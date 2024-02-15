Poland announces detention of Ukrainian suspected of sabotage on behalf of Russia

The Polish government has reported that a Ukrainian citizen acting on behalf of Russian secret services has been detained in the country.

Source: message on the website of the Polish government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The detention of a Ukrainian citizen took place on January 31 in Wrocław, according to the Polish government.

Quote: "Employees of the Internal Security Agency detained a man who, acting in an organised criminal group, by order of the Russian secret services was preparing to commit sabotage and subversive actions, which consisted, in particular, arson attacks on facilities on the territory of Wrocław," the statement said.

This refers to sites that are close to strategically important infrastructure.

Representatives of the Internal Security Agency in Poznań discovered evidence of the planned crime while searching the man's belongings.

An investigation has been launched, and the detainee has been charged with participating in an international organised criminal group as well as planning sabotage activities in the Republic of Poland, including arson of facilities in Wrocław, on the orders of Russian secret services.

For the alleged crimes, the suspect faces a maximum 12-year prison sentence.

At the request of the Polish Prosecutor's Office, the court ordered the suspect's detention for three months as a preventive measure.

The investigation is being conducted by the Wrocław Department of the Internal Security Agency's representative office in Poznań, which is overseen by the Lower Silesian Department for Combating Organised Crime and Corruption in Wrocław.

In December, a court in Lublin found 14 Russian, Belarussian, and Ukrainian citizens guilty of plotting sabotage for Moscow as part of a spy ring.

In November, 16 defendants were charged with espionage.

