All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians continue to storm Avdiivka with aviation support – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 February 2024, 19:06
Russians continue to storm Avdiivka with aviation support – General Staff report
Destroyed house in Avdiivka. Photo: Vitalii Barabash

Over the past day, 51 combat clashes occurred at the front, with the Russians inflicting 30 missile- and 56 air strikes and carrying out 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 February

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack in the area of the village of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defence.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks in the Donetsk Oblast settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where the Russians were attempting to improve the tactical situation with aviation support.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks in the Avdiivka area, as well as one more near Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians are still attempting to capture Avdiivka with aviation support

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s forces repelled three attacks south of Prechystivka and near Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the Russians do not abandon their plan to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, there was one attempt to storm the Ukrainian troops' positions.

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 12 clusters of enemy personnel. 

Units of the Rocket Forces attacked two clusters of personnel, one artillery piece, one ammunition depot and one enemy radar station."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffAvdiivka
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
General Staff
Ukrainian defenders repel 34 Russian attacks near Avdiivka in one day – General Staff report
Russia losses more than 1,000 soldiers, 39 armoured vehicles and 66 artillery systems at contact zone
Russians attack on 6 fronts, 71 clashes during day – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: