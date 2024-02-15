All Sections
Germany begins transferring military aid worth €100 million to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 21:31
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine began receiving a package of military assistance from Germany for €100 million, which includes transport equipment and shells for drones.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a meeting in the Ramstein format, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Pistorius, General Inspector of the Bundeswehr General Carsten Breuer announced the aid package during a visit to Ukraine last week, where he met with Ukraine's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The package includes, among other things, anti-mine vehicles with ambush protection (MRV), bombs to arm small drones, 77 MULTI 1A1 trucks, medical equipment, and spare parts kits for various weapon systems.

Quote: "These weapons have already arrived or will soon be delivered to Ukraine's Armed Forces. According to the minister, supplies and repairs will become even more important than before, in the third year of the war," the German Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

Pistorius also stated that Germany has recently transferred to Ukraine additional 155-mm rounds, demining tanks, engineering equipment, and reconnaissance drones.

Furthermore, on 14 February, Germany and France's defence ministers agreed to form a capability coalition to develop Ukraine's air defence.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the Russian leadership should not expect Western support for Ukraine to weaken.

