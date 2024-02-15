White House: Russia may capture Avdiivka as Ukrainians run out of artillery shells

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, has announced the risk of Russian forces capturing the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast due to the lack of sufficient weapons among Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Kirby said this at a briefing at the White House on 15 February, European Pravda writes.

The White House spokesperson said that "incredibly intense fighting" was taking place in the east of Ukraine, singling out Avdiivka.

Quote: "Unfortunately, we are getting reports from the Ukrainians that the situation is critical, with the Russians continuing to press Ukrainian positions every single day. Avdiivka is at a risk of falling under Russian control," he added.

Kirby said that this is largely due to Ukraine's lack of artillery shells and Russia's superiority in manpower.

"And because Congress has yet to pass a supplemental bill, we have not been able to provide Ukraine with the artillery shells that they desperately need to disrupt these Russian assaults. Russian forces now are reaching Ukrainian trenches, exactly in Avdiivka, and are beginning to overwhelm Ukrainian defences," the US National Security Council representative stressed.

He urged the House of Representatives to approve additional funding for Ukraine as soon as possible; otherwise, "what is happening in Avdiivka right now could very well happen elsewhere along that front".

For several months now, the Ukrainian army has been holding the defence of Avdiivka against the increasingly strong onslaught of the Russians. In recent days, the situation has been deteriorating, and according to some reports, Ukrainian forces may even be facing encirclement in the city.

