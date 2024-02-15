Russia strikes village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast with MLRS: 1 person killed, 2 more injured – photo
Thursday, 15 February 2024, 21:47
The Russians have struck the village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast from the Uragan multiple-launch rocket system at about 17:00 on 15 February. An elderly woman has been killed, and two men have been injured.
Source: Donetsk Oblast State Administration on Telegram
Details: Reportedly, an 83-year-old woman has been killed, and two men aged 71 and 41 have been injured.
Eight private houses, a residential building and a school have been damaged.
The Donetsk Oblast State Administration urged locals to evacuate on time.
Background: The Russians struck residential buildings in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 14 February in the afternoon, killing two women.
