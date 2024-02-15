All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia strikes village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast with MLRS: 1 person killed, 2 more injured – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 February 2024, 21:47
Russia strikes village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast with MLRS: 1 person killed, 2 more injured – photo
The village of Zoria on a map. Photo: Google Maps

The Russians have struck the village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast from the Uragan multiple-launch rocket system at about 17:00 on 15 February. An elderly woman has been killed, and two men have been injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast State Administration on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, an 83-year-old woman has been killed, and two men aged 71 and 41 have been injured.

Advertisement:

Eight private houses, a residential building and a school have been damaged.

The Donetsk Oblast State Administration urged locals to evacuate on time.

Background: The Russians struck residential buildings in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 14 February in the afternoon, killing two women.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeDonetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
missile strike
Missile attack on Kyiv: new details emerged – photo
Danger of missile attacks from sea persists even after destruction of Russian landing ship
Russian missiles destroy power substation in Lviv, infrastructure damaged in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: