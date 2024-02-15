Russia strikes village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast with MLRS: 1 person killed, 2 more injured – photo

The village of Zoria on a map. Photo: Google Maps

The Russians have struck the village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast from the Uragan multiple-launch rocket system at about 17:00 on 15 February. An elderly woman has been killed, and two men have been injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast State Administration on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, an 83-year-old woman has been killed, and two men aged 71 and 41 have been injured.

Advertisement:

Eight private houses, a residential building and a school have been damaged.

The Donetsk Oblast State Administration urged locals to evacuate on time.

Background: The Russians struck residential buildings in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 14 February in the afternoon, killing two women.

Support UP or become our patron!