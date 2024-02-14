All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Diplomatic solution" to Ukraine war involves Russia keeping occupied territories, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 February 2024, 12:22
Diplomatic solution to Ukraine war involves Russia keeping occupied territories, says Foreign Minister Lavrov
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia is supposedly ready for a peaceful political settlement that would end its war against Ukraine, but only if the territory it has already occupied would be taken into account.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Lavrov's statement in the Russian State Duma on 14 February

Quote from Lavrov: "We remain open to a political and diplomatic settlement based on the consideration of our legitimate interests and the realities that have developed over many years and which have now led to the current situation."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Lavrov noted that since "Western countries" do not want to take into account Moscow's interests and the realities on the ground, there are "no options for an agreement yet".

Quote from Lavrov: "However, in the absence of serious offerings from those who declared war on us and [given] their unwillingness to take into account either our interests or the reality on [the ground] in [occupied] territories, it will not be possible to come to the negotiating table for the time being. We don't see any such option."

Details: He also said that "Washington and its allies do not give up their dreams of inflicting a strategic defeat on us."

At the same time, Lavrov claimed that the Russian army was supposedly "successfully operating" in the "Ukrainian theatre of military operations", and that "the West is no longer talking about its victory, but about how to prevent Putin from winning".

Lavrov also reiterated that the security of Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by the invaders would supposedly be "reliably ensured, and the goals of the special operation (as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.) in this context will be achieved."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LavrovRussiawarnegotiations
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister avoided flying over unfriendly countries on his way to New York
Russia's foreign minister accuses the West of nuclear weapon intimidation
OSCE chairman-in-office: Discussions on Russia's exclusion exhausted for now
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: