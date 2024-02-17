All Sections
Total of 90 combat clashes occur over past 24 hours at front – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 February 2024, 07:12
Ukrainian defenders on the battlefield. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

A total of 90 combat clashes with Russian troops took place at the front over the past 24 hours, most of them on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 February

The Russians launched eight missile strikes and 55 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 137 times.  

Airstrikes were carried out on Udy, Hatyshche and Katerynivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Rozdolivka, Terny, Avdiivka, Semenivka, Lastochkyne and Oleksandropil (Donetsk Oblast).

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks on Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian attacks near Lastochkyne, Avdiivka and to the west of Berdychi and five more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical situation 12 times with the support of their aircraft.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks to the south-east of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Over the past day, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked this area four times.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 clusters of Russian military personnel and one area where a Russian anti-aircraft missile system was located.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six clusters of Russian military personnel, two artillery pieces, one ammunition storage point, two radar stations and two air defence systems belonging to the Russians.

Subjects: warGeneral Staff
