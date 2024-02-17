We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade

Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, founder of Azov and former MP, has thanked the soldiers of the 3rd Brigade "for the worthy fight they gave the enemy in Avdiivka".

Source: Biletskyi, quoted by the 3rd Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "I thank the soldiers for the worthy fight they gave the enemy in Avdiivka, in the face of the Russians' total numerical superiority in manpower, equipment and shells."

"We are retreating to prepared positions to come back and strike back even harder. I am grateful to the command for their balanced decision. The battle continues."

Previously: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka.

Background: Earlier, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported that two Russian brigades had been critically defeated on the Avdiivka front, but Ukrainian defenders are having to "fight 360 degrees" and Russians are deploying new forces to Avdiivka.

