Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video

Explosions have been heard in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, with authorities claiming a "missile threat" and "air defence systems responding".

Source: Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit; Astra Telegram channel; other monitoring Telegram channels

Quote from Starovoit: "Air defence systems are responding in Kursk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Starovoit also added that a "missile threat condition" remains in place in the oblast.

The Astra Telegram channel published a video with the caption "Explosions rang out in Belgorod and Kursk".

Support UP or become our patron!