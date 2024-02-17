All Sections
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 February 2024, 01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
Explosion. Stock photo: Pixabay.com

Explosions have been heard in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, with authorities claiming a "missile threat" and "air defence systems responding".

Source: Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit; Astra Telegram channel; other monitoring Telegram channels

Quote from Starovoit: "Air defence systems are responding in Kursk Oblast."

Details: Starovoit also added that a "missile threat condition" remains in place in the oblast.

The Astra Telegram channel published a video with the caption "Explosions rang out in Belgorod and Kursk".

Subjects: Russiaexplosion
