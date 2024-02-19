All Sections
Air Assault Troops show Russian military base being destroyed – video

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 19 February 2024, 08:27
Air Assault Troops show Russian military base being destroyed – video
Ukrainian light infantry airborne troops destroying a Russian electronic warfare station and an ammunition storage point. Screenshot: Air Assault Troops

Ukrainian light infantry airborne troops have destroyed Russian electronic warfare stations, a drone storage point and several vehicles and killed about a dozen Russian soldiers at the front. The Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released a video showing their work. 

Source: public relations service of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Artillerymen of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the occupiers' base. In particular, a series of five precise strikes turned electronic warfare stations, a drone storage point and several vehicles into ashes.

Nearly a dozen Russian occupiers were killed ingloriously under the bridge, which the Russians used as a hideout, and five were wounded." 

Details: The Air Assault Troops noted that the strike was so powerful that Russian Telegram channels talked about it for several days. 

The Air Assault Troops also obtained a Russian video of the aftermath of the "successful hunting by the jaegers".

