Russian UAV hits infrastructure facility in Poltava Oblast overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 February 2024, 07:56
Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian forces targeted Poltava Oblast with attack drones on the night of 17-18 February and hit an infrastructure facility.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Pronin noted that Russian troops had struck an infrastructure facility in the Poltava district.

The hit caused a fire, which has been put out. No casualties occurred.

Background

  • Explosions rocked Poltava Oblast on the night of 17-18 February.
  • At the same time, the Air Force reported that attack drones were approaching the city of Poltava from the northwest.

Subjects: Poltava OblastShahed dronewar
