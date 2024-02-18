Russian UAV hits infrastructure facility in Poltava Oblast overnight
Sunday, 18 February 2024, 07:56
Russian forces targeted Poltava Oblast with attack drones on the night of 17-18 February and hit an infrastructure facility.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Pronin noted that Russian troops had struck an infrastructure facility in the Poltava district.
Advertisement:
The hit caused a fire, which has been put out. No casualties occurred.
Background:
- Explosions rocked Poltava Oblast on the night of 17-18 February.
- At the same time, the Air Force reported that attack drones were approaching the city of Poltava from the northwest.
Support UP or become our patron!