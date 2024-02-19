Russian target village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing local resident
Monday, 19 February 2024, 16:02
On 19 February, the Russians fired Grad missile systems at the village of Prymorske of Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a local resident.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The evil state continues to target the civilian population. Today, Ruscist inhumans took another innocent life on Zaporizhzhian land."
Details: According to him, at around 12:00, the Russians targeted the village of Prymorske in Vasylivka district from Grad multiple-launch rocket system, killing a 57-year-old local resident.
"For every such strike, Russian murderers must be punished fairly. It will definitely be so," Fedorov asserted.
