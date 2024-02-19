All Sections
Defence Forces repel Russian attacks near Lastochkyne on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 February 2024, 19:26
Within the last 24 hours, 70 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone. The Russian forces have launched 4 missile attacks and 52 airstrikes, as well as 72 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 19 February

Details: On the Kupiansk front the Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to conduct an offensive near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front the Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near the settlement of Terny in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front the Defence Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast where 19 attacks were repelled.

On the Novopavlivka front the Russians conducted one failed offensive near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front the Defence Forces repelled 10 attacks near the settlements of Malynivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front the Russians do not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians tried to assault Ukrainian forces five times over the past day.

Quote: "On the eastern front the units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two aircraft of the enemy: a Su-34 fighter jet and a Su-35C fighter jet."

Ukrainian missile units struck one control point, four ammunition storage points and five artillery systems of the Russians.

General Staff
