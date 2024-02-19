Russians intensify operations on Marinka and Kherson fronts – General Staff report

A Ukrainian mortar gunner. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians conducted attacks on seven fronts yesterday. Over the last 24 hours, they launched 3 missile strikes and 43 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas 102 times. A total of 80 combat clashes with Russian troops took place at the front over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 February

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using four Shahed-136/131 UAVs at night. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all enemy UAVs.

Airstrikes were carried out on Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Rozdolivka, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Tonenke, Soloviove, Orlivka, Umanske and Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast); and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attacks on Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and south-east of Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defence 18 times with the support of their aircraft.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried 10 times to attack the positions of the Ukrainian troops near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Despite their significant losses, the Russians continue to try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. Over the past day, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked this area 16 times.

Ukraine's Air Force struck four clusters of Russian military personnel. In addition, Ukraine’s air defence destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel, as well as three command posts and two ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians.

